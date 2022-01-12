The forecast remains stable-mild, then focused on a winter storm this weekend

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-The forecast is looking good as we warm-up before our weekend storm system. Readings will remain cold in the morning and the evenings will climb into the lower 60s, Thursday.

A few weak dry cool fronts will knock our readings down a few degrees Friday through Saturday…Late Saturday we will have light showers then Sunday blustery winter weather wraps around a storm system, with the possibility of light rain and snow mix.

The general model consensus has our low-pressure system remaining north across Alabama and Georgia. There will be a set-up, either way, to see travel issues for snow accumulation, which will lead into Tennessee and the Carolinas.

