Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-A few more showers and storms will pop up each afternoon, afternoon, with lightning and brief heavy rainfall. The coverage for these showers and storms will increase by a cool front.

A weak trough across the north Florida panhandle will help direct moisture from the Atlantic across the state of Georgia.

Add daytime heating and you can expect to see a stray shower or storm building across the region. This is our summer-like forecast.

Thursday afternoon an approaching cool front will arrive increasing our chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

After the front passes the region a developing area of low pressure will reform across the tropical Atlantic and may add enough moisture in the region to trigger a stray pop-up shower or storm.

And yes, the broken record continues in this extended forecast…The summer-like pattern continues.