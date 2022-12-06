Columbus, Ga (WRBL)-The forecast continues to remain well above average and almost 15 degrees above the average high of 63°. We will remain in a sluggish pattern, with a mixed bag of clouds, sun, and pleasant readings making it quite hard to resist spring apparel.

Our next change will be a cold front expected to approach the region and stall out but it’ll have just enough energy to allow cooler air to filter across the entire region. readings will then cool back down to more average this weekend.

The rain will be limited but our chances in the very extended forecast will be hit-and-miss over a few days. It looks to be more than a week before there are any signs of a stronger cold front to bring any unsettled storms back to the region.