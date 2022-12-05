Columbus, GA (WRBL)-The forecast appears to place us all in the warm sector. This means our rain chances will be limited tonight through the early overnight, with us seeing most of the action along the physical front well north of the News 3 viewing area.

The extended forecast will cool back to more average readings when a cool front slides through the entire region Friday for the weekend back into the upper 60s.

The extended forecast needs to be watched closely for any significantly cold weather outbreaks from Canada because when this happens they will likely signal severe weather.