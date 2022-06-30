COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- To end the work week we will see high temperatures in the low 90s across the viewing area on Friday. We will also see the chance of an afternoon shower or storm to start out July, this is due to a low-pressure system spinning off the coast of Georgia and Florida bringing moisture to our area.

To start the holiday weekend on Saturday we will have scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and low 90s for the high.

Sunday is the same story as for the daytime high temperatures, but the rain chances are a bit more isolated, which means less coverage.

FOURTH of JULY We see the chances for showers and storms decrease on Monday to stray. Some will get a shower, but most will not so by no means will it be a washout.

Looking ahead to next week we get to above average on Wednesday and Thursday with a high of 93 on both days. The chance for an afternoon storm is possible thru the end of the First Alert 7 Day.

Chris Denmark- Miss. State intern 2022