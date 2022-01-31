The good ol’ high-pressure block staves off a winter storm

7 Day Forecast

The forecast this week will be 180° from last week. Mild readings are back after some frigid air this past weekend. High pressure will be entrenched for the week and will hold off a major winter storm across the southern Plains and mid-West.

The temperatures will remain in the upper 60s and even a possible 70° for the end of the week. A slow-moving front will keep a few showers ahead of the front but by Friday the front is draped across the region and will bring more widespread showers.

The extended forecast will remain a bit unsettled next week…But as always a stronger front will make it back into the region, with a blast of cold air returning for the second week of February.

