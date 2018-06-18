The heat and humidity combined will increase heat index values in the lower 100s.
The forecast will bring-in more heat and humidity over the next couple of days. It'll become a real issue here, especially when readings top-off into the mid 90s.
Heat index values should remain under heat advisory criteria, however, this means our bodies can still succumb to some type of heat illness so it's best to follow these easy guidelines: HEAT SAFETY TIPS
Georgia News
Cobb County Police officer arrested after sexual assault accusation
A Cobb County police officer has been arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting a mentally disabled woman.Read More »
Macon man charged with attempted online enticement of a minor
A Macon man has been indicted by a Federal Grand Jury for attempted online enticement of a minor and transfer of obscene material to a minor according to the United States Attorney Charles E. Peeler.Read More »
Alabama News
14-year anniversary of missing man: Andrew James Barnett Jr.
Sunday June 17, 2018 marked the 14th anniversary of the disappearance of Andrew James Barnett Jr.Read More »
Tallassee: Three people killed after shooting in Walmart parking lot
Chief of Police Matt Higgins confirms 3 people were killed after a shooting in a Walmart parking lot.Read More »