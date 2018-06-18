The heat and humidity combined will increase heat index values in the lower 100s. Video Video

The forecast will bring-in more heat and humidity over the next couple of days. It'll become a real issue here, especially when readings top-off into the mid 90s.

Heat index values should remain under heat advisory criteria, however, this means our bodies can still succumb to some type of heat illness so it's best to follow these easy guidelines: HEAT SAFETY TIPS