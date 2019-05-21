The Heat begins: Highs in the 90s for the rest of the week Video

Get ready for the heat!

High pressure builds in and will allow us to stay dry and hot as we head into the middle of the week, highs this week will have no problem reaching the middle to upper 90s.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and hot, highs in the low to middle 90s. HIGH: 93 degrees,

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. LOW:68 degrees

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot. HIGH: 95 degrees

THURSDAY: Sunny and hot. HIGH: 96 degrees