The Heat begins: Highs in the 90s for the rest of the week

By:

Posted: May 21, 2019 05:49 AM EDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 08:42 AM EDT

The Heat begins: Highs in the 90s for the rest of the week

Get ready for the heat!

High pressure builds in and will allow us to stay dry and hot as we head into the middle of the week, highs this week will have no problem reaching the middle to upper 90s. 

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and hot, highs in the low to middle 90s. HIGH: 93 degrees,

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. LOW:68 degrees

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot. HIGH: 95 degrees

THURSDAY: Sunny and hot. HIGH: 96 degrees

