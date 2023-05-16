Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Another hot afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 80s, more showers and storms in the forecast today, especially after 3 PM. Storms this afternoon may contain heavy rain and gusty winds but will remain below severe limits, any severe weather will stay in north Georgia/southern Tennessee.

A boundary will stall out over the area by Wednesday bringing more clouds and scattered showers and storms, a few showers will be likely in the morning with coverage increasing by the afternoon. Rain, storms, and more cloud cover will keep temperatures cool on both Wednesday and Thursday.