The heat continues to build, rain chances remain low

The heat will continue to build as temperatures get warmer each and every day, today we’ll be a couple of degrees warmer than Wednesday under mostly sunny skies.

Tonight under mostly clear skies you’ll have the chance to see the International Space Station! Just look to the south at 9:35 PM EDT, it will be visible for about 4 minutes.

High pressure stays in control for the next several days and this will keep any significant chance of rain out of the forecast despite the fact that we may see a few clouds moving in and out of the area. High pressure will continue to strengthen especially this weekend, we’ll see sunny skies and highs in the low 90s.

A “cold” front will move into the area by Monday afternoon and evening, temperatures will not cool off that much but we will add in a slight chance of a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder. Significant rain chances are not expected but any little bit of rain will be welcomed after a dry stretch. The front will not only lack significant rain but also cool temperatures, highs only drop into the middle to upper 80s.