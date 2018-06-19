The heat is on as we approach 95° plus humidity
This is not an unusual pattern. In fact, we are on schedule for our typical summer heat. Looking for rain, It'll come in the stray form. Friday a weak upper level disturbance will cross the region, with some enhancement, when it comes to thunderstorm development.
The isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue through Saturday. Next week back to mostly dry days until early Tuesday we may see some shower and thunderstorm activity early in the day.
Heat safety should be top of mind as we are in the summer pattern: HEAT SAFETY TIPS
Summer Solstice is in full swing Summer Solstice Facts The sun will be directly over the Tropic of Cancer at 6:07 am ET this Thursday. For every place north of the Tropic of Cancer, the sun is at its highest point in the sky and this is the longest day of the year.
Georgia News
Cobb County Police officer arrested after sexual assault accusation
A Cobb County police officer has been arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting a mentally disabled woman.Read More »
Macon man charged with attempted online enticement of a minor
A Macon man has been indicted by a Federal Grand Jury for attempted online enticement of a minor and transfer of obscene material to a minor according to the United States Attorney Charles E. Peeler.Read More »
Glass company: People drink less beer, more of it in cans
An Ohio-based glass company says it's closing a Georgia bottle factory - and part of the reason is that people are drinking less beer, and buying more of it in cans.Read More »
Alabama News
14-year anniversary of missing man: Andrew James Barnett Jr.
Sunday June 17, 2018 marked the 14th anniversary of the disappearance of Andrew James Barnett Jr.Read More »
Tallassee: Three people killed after shooting in Walmart parking lot
Chief of Police Matt Higgins confirms 3 people were killed after a shooting in a Walmart parking lot.Read More »
Alabama Power leaving state business group
Alabama's largest electrical utility is quitting a business group that tries to influence policy and politics in Montgomery.Read More »
