The heat is on as we approach 95° plus humidity Video

This is not an unusual pattern. In fact, we are on schedule for our typical summer heat. Looking for rain, It'll come in the stray form. Friday a weak upper level disturbance will cross the region, with some enhancement, when it comes to thunderstorm development.

The isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue through Saturday. Next week back to mostly dry days until early Tuesday we may see some shower and thunderstorm activity early in the day.

Heat safety should be top of mind as we are in the summer pattern: HEAT SAFETY TIPS

Summer Solstice is in full swing Summer Solstice Facts The sun will be directly over the Tropic of Cancer at 6:07 am ET this Thursday. For every place north of the Tropic of Cancer, the sun is at its highest point in the sky and this is the longest day of the year.