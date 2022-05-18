COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-The heat is on as temperatures begin to soar into the mid-90s. A warm front will lift across the News 3 viewing area this afternoon into the early evening causing temperatures to reach the low to middle 90s with little cool down overnight.

We will likely stay in the middle 90s for the remainder of the week as rain chances remain slim. A slight increase in humidity over the next two days could lead to a few pop-up showers and rumbles of thunder but again this chance is slim.

Better chance for showers/storms will come in this weekend and provide some relief in heat.