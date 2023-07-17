COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The heat is on for this week with highs reaching the middle to upper 90s, a few 100 degree readings cannot be ruled out, but I expect most of us to stay below that. This combined with the humidity will make it feel like the triple digits so don’t be surprised if we begin to see heat advisories issued for portions of the area over the next couple of days.

Rain chances will remain low but a stray shower/storm not out of the question Monday through Wednesday with a better chance Friday through the weekend.

Any shower or storm that does for will give us the opportunity to cool down and provide a little bit of relief from the heat.