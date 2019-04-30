The heat is on, with little relief Video

The ridge of high pressure and added surface heating will help to increase our readings to 90° on Tuesday. This flirts with our record of 91° set back in 1917. There will be a return for more humid and moist air lifting on the western side of the high pressure, mid-week. The circulation will add some instability timing out, with afternoon heating, with a few showers and storms, which will erupt likely across central Alabama.

Thursday and Friday we’ll continue to experience a sporadic shower or storm until a cold front stalls across the entire region, with better chances for rain and storm coverage for the weekend. Readings of course will cool but only by a few degrees. In other words the first week of may will be very summer-like.