The heat is on, with little relief
The ridge of high pressure and added surface heating will help to increase our readings to 90° on Tuesday. This flirts with our record of 91° set back in 1917. There will be a return for more humid and moist air lifting on the western side of the high pressure, mid-week. The circulation will add some instability timing out, with afternoon heating, with a few showers and storms, which will erupt likely across central Alabama.
Thursday and Friday we’ll continue to experience a sporadic shower or storm until a cold front stalls across the entire region, with better chances for rain and storm coverage for the weekend. Readings of course will cool but only by a few degrees. In other words the first week of may will be very summer-like.
Georgia News
Loggerhead sea turtle nesting season begins on Georgia coast
Rare loggerhead sea turtles are laying eggs along the Georgia coast.Read More »
New bridge open in Stewart County
The Georgia Department of Transportation has opened a new bridge in Stewart County up to traffic Wedensday afternoon.Read More »
Recall: Nearly 57 tons of ground beef for possible E coli
The federal government says a meat company in Georgia has recalled tons of ground beef for possible contamination with E. coli bacteria.Read More »
Alabama News
Bill to protect VictoryLand bingo
A House committee recently heard arguments on a gaming bill, sponsored by Rep. Pebblin Warren, D-Tuskegee.Read More »
18-year-old recruit collapses and dies at Navy boot camp
Kelsey Nobles, an 18-year-old naval recruit from Alabama collapsed and died at the Naval boot camp in Great Lakes, IllinoisRead More »
BREAKING: Alabama Senate approves lottery bill, moves it to House
The Alabama Senate has voted to approve a lottery bill. The decision comes from a 21-12 vote, which now moves the bill to the Alabama House of Representatives. Alabama is one of five states that does not have a state lottery at this time.Read More »