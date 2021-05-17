 

The heat of May is slowly building in the forecast and the rain will be limited

7 Day Forecast

The forecast remains dry and seasonal before we will be feeling the “real” heat at the end of the First Alert Forecast.  Albeit rain will appear on radar it’ll be hard pressed to hold up in this forecast. The air is very stable, so even with a few shortwaves lifting across the region it will be difficult to get any measurable rainfall.

The forecast will continue to heat-up, with strong energy all around the periphery of high pressure but the ridge will weaken these waves, so chances of rain will be very sporadic.

The extended forecast will heat up in the extended outlook. We will go from the mid-80s to the lower 90s quickly because the high-pressure ridge will increase in strength and the heating of the day, with limited moisture may pop up a shower or storm.

7 Day Forecast

Monday

80° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 80° 63°

Tuesday

83° / 63°
Cloudy
Cloudy 6% 83° 63°

Wednesday

86° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 86° 62°

Thursday

87° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 87° 61°

Friday

90° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 90° 63°

Saturday

92° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 92° 65°

Sunday

94° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 94° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
75°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

1 AM
Cloudy
1%
70°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
69°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
68°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
67°

65°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
65°

65°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
65°

64°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
64°

66°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
66°

68°

9 AM
Cloudy
3%
68°

71°

10 AM
Cloudy
6%
71°

74°

11 AM
Cloudy
1%
74°

77°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
77°

79°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

2 PM
Cloudy
2%
80°

82°

3 PM
Cloudy
2%
82°

81°

4 PM
Cloudy
5%
81°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
82°

82°

6 PM
Cloudy
2%
82°

79°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
79°

