Columbus, GA. (WRBL)-The forecast remains hot and dry. Yes, I said hot when we talk about 95 degrees in the First Alert Forecast.

The breakdown of this fair-weather system referred to this strong high pressure will weaken Saturday-next week.

A cool front will enter the region and lift more humid air and better opportunities for showers and storms in the forecast.

Tracking the tropics: There is a lot of misinformation and too many variables from May 25th- to May 28th…Stay with the most experienced weather team for the latest track and more on News 3. The bottom line, the rain will slowly return and more humid air, starting this weekend. #trackingthetropics