The last few days in the 80s are here; fall cold front arrives Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – If you are a summer lover you better enjoy the next 48 hours because some big changes are coming our way. We’ll continue to see a mixture of sun and clouds with high temperatures slightly above average today and on Friday as we heat up ahead of an approaching cold front.

The much anticipated “fall front” will arrive late Friday into Saturday morning with a few showers but it’s what happens behind the front that we’ll really notice. Starting Saturday night/Sunday morning, we’ll notice temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s with highs on Sunday in the low 70s. This cool and dry forecast will continue into the middle of next week, with sunshine and highs in the low to middle 70s.