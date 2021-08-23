The last full week of August will start off hot and humid

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The last full week of August is upon us and it will begin hot and humid.



High pressure sitting just to our south will keep our forecast calm over the next 48 hours. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds as temperatures jump up into the low to middle 90s both on Monday and Tuesday. A slim chance for a stray shower or two will be possible as we combine the daytime heating and humidity, brief cool down and downpour possible.

Staying hydrated is key over the next few days as feel like temperatures reach the upper 90s to triple digits. Drink plenty of water and limit your time outside if you can.