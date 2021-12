COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue into the weekend with highs in the middle 70s today and staying in the middle 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

A series of cold fronts will move in next week giving us the chance for passing showers and storms on Monday and again on Wednesday. Temperatures will slightly drop into the upper 60s by Monday and then into the middle 60s as we round out next week.