The Pine Mountain Experience provides an amazing public venue via Man O’ War Trail

The Harris County Board of Commissioners will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Man O’ War Railroad Recreation Trail-Phase 4 tomorrow at 4:00 p.m. at the Callaway Country Store in Pine Mountain.



The 1.55-mile paved trail addition from the Mountain Creek Inn to the Callaway Country Store and the restoration of the railroad bridge over U.S. 27 will allow residents and visitors to enjoy walking, jogging, running, and bicycling.



The entire paved trail from downtown Pine Mountain has features including informational trailhead kiosks, park benches, trash cans, and a distance marker system.



The second phase has been approved and is ready for completion south of the Country store to Cataula next fall.



The current course is 5 miles one-way, or round trip 10 miles.