 

The rain is gone but the below normal temperatures will remain

Rain has ended across the News 3 viewing area but the clouds and cool temperatures remain. Today we’ll see decreasing clouds with highs only in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, roughly 15 degrees cooler than normal. Another chilly night ahead thanks to a little less cloud cover, temperatures will dip into the 40s once again with light winds.

The cool temperatures won’t last for too long, we’ll gradually warm up starting on Friday and through the weekend. Area of high pressure will begin to build across Alabama and Georgia on Friday. Plenty of sunshine over the next few days and warmer with highs reaching the low 80s this weekend.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

74° / 50°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 74° 50°

Friday

77° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 77° 52°

Saturday

79° / 55°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 79° 55°

Sunday

84° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 84° 60°

Monday

86° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 86° 64°

Tuesday

80° / 66°
Showers
Showers 39% 80° 66°

Wednesday

84° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 84° 66°

