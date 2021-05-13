The rain is gone but the below normal temperatures will remain

Rain has ended across the News 3 viewing area but the clouds and cool temperatures remain. Today we’ll see decreasing clouds with highs only in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, roughly 15 degrees cooler than normal. Another chilly night ahead thanks to a little less cloud cover, temperatures will dip into the 40s once again with light winds.

The cool temperatures won’t last for too long, we’ll gradually warm up starting on Friday and through the weekend. Area of high pressure will begin to build across Alabama and Georgia on Friday. Plenty of sunshine over the next few days and warmer with highs reaching the low 80s this weekend.