Readings will not become as cold or sub-freezing again until Saturday. The Gulf low-pressure system pushes across central Florida.
This system will quickly move over central Florida, and we will dry out late afternoon Wednesday. Most of the rain which won’t be much will be more present in central Florida.
Wednesday and Thursday we will experience sunny and pleasant conditions. Enjoy the sunshine before another Gulf low interacts with a sharp Arctic cold front Friday and moving through the region Saturday morning.
The onset of this front will be a few light showers and as it moves through Friday and when it moves east across the region Saturday before sunrise the rain will be out a possible light snow flurry.
The big story Saturday will be all the wind and wind chill values dipping into the teens…Just BLUSTERY!
The rain is squeezed out and frigid blows on Saturday
