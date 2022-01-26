The rain will be negligible in the forecast but the cold will be plenty

We have a bright outlook for Thursday in the First Alert Forecast. The next big change comes with an Arctic plunge of cold air for the Deep South this weekend.

The cold air will be coupled with winds 10-20, with a few gusts to 25 creating wind chill values dipping down into the teens.

The forecast will remain dry for most of the week until Thursday, February 3rd. We are holding off storms in this forecast and even though we are in the winter season, we are also in the severe weather months.

Consider this a nice break and a little taste of winter, which does not last long here in the Deep South.