 

The streak of dry weather continues; temperatures gradually warming to near 80.

More of the same in our forecast today, hazy sunshine in the morning followed by filtered sunshine due to a mix of high clouds. Temperatures today will reach the upper 70s to a few areas just shy of 80 degrees. Copy and paste forecast for the next three days, the only difference will be temperatures in the low 80s. 

Staying quiet across the south but a strong system will bring several days of strong storms to the central and southern plains starting Friday through Sunday. This system will move to the east, severe weather not expected but scattered showers and a few storms will be possible Monday into Tuesday. Another front will move through by Wednesday giving us a chance for showers and storms through the middle to end of the week.

Thursday

78° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 78° 49°

Friday

81° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 81° 52°

Saturday

83° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 83° 55°

Sunday

84° / 58°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 7% 84° 58°

Monday

76° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 76° 61°

Tuesday

76° / 57°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 75% 76° 57°

Wednesday

75° / 54°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 61% 75° 54°

46°

6 AM
Clear
3%
46°

46°

7 AM
Sunny
3%
46°

49°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
49°

56°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
56°

63°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
63°

68°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

71°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

73°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

75°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

76°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

77°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

76°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

75°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

72°

7 PM
Clear
1%
72°

68°

8 PM
Clear
1%
68°

64°

9 PM
Clear
1%
64°

62°

10 PM
Clear
2%
62°

59°

11 PM
Clear
2%
59°

58°

12 AM
Clear
3%
58°

57°

1 AM
Clear
4%
57°

55°

2 AM
Clear
4%
55°

54°

3 AM
Clear
5%
54°

53°

4 AM
Clear
6%
53°

52°

5 AM
Clear
6%
52°

Trending Stories