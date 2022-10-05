COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We’ve been on a great weather streak the last few days and it continues today!



After a rather cool start, temperatures will begin to warm up quickly, reaching the low 80s by the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine with passing clouds throughout the day, high pressure will continue to keep any significant rain chances away so expect it to stay dry today and for the remainder of the week.



Tracking a weekend cold front that will bring in cooler temperatures and another shot of dry air, highs this weekend in the 70s with plenty of sunshine.