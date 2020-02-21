The sun is back!

We will finally see the sun return later this afternoon and evening, but temperatures will remain on the cool side.

Plenty of sunshine for the weekend with warming temperatures; however, the sun does not stick around for long as another storm system is heading our way for next week.

Clouds build in late on Sunday, so enjoy a sunny dry weekend before more showers and a few thunderstorms make their way back to the valley again. Heavy rain will likely be possible once again causing some minor flooding as we continue to rack up the rainfall totals this winter.

System moves out Wednesday/Thursday leaving more cooler weather behind it.