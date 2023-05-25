COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After a few days of clouds and rain, the sun will make a comeback!

Expect sunshine and a mix of high clouds for Thursday along with highs in the low to middle 80s. Although this is still below average for this time of the year, it will be comfortable compared to what we would normally see for late May. Get ready for more wind this afternoon, a northeast breeze 10-15 with an occasional gust around 20 mph.

Tracking a disturbance off the coast of Georgia starting Friday through this weekend. While this has a low-end chance (10%) of any tropical development, it will increase clouds and bring in rain to areas east of the News 3 viewing area. More clouds and perhaps a shower or two and a little bit more cloud cover locally on Sunday and Monday.