Columbus, GA. (WRBL)-The forecast remains mostly dry with fair weather clouds until a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico lifts into the region Thursday afternoon. The extended forecast will be a wet pattern through the weekend.

A stalled front will trap in a sub-tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, making us wet, cooler, and humid, especially for Friday.

A broad area of low pressure over the northern Gulf of Mexico will track east of a stalled out front, which will drape across east central Alabama and west central Georgia.

For the end of the week, we can expect to see readings cool back down into the low 70s and lower 80s due to the rain and clouds.

Bob Jeswald