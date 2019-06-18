The warm and unsettled pattern continues, showers and storms possible this afternoon.

After a warm, dry and muggy morning, a few showers and storms will enter the valley.

Can’t rule out a few showers around lunchtime but the best chance for showers and thunderstorms looks to be after about 3 PM and around the evening commute. Severe weather not expected but heavy rain will be possible, so you’ll need to use extra caution especially during your evening commute.

Showers will end during the late evening and then becoming partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Another round of showers and thunderstorms possible mainly during the afternoon on Wednesday into Wednesday evening, these storms will be scattered in nature. More storms expected early Thursday and into the afternoon, a few of these may be on the strong side and will need to be monitored.