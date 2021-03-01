The warm weather ends, the rain begins

Sunday’s high temperature of 80 degrees was just shy of a record high of 82 set back in 1917. Today and this week will be different, we will see cooler temperatures and a couple of days of showers and thunderstorms.

Scattered showers and a thunderstorm will move through during the morning commute and last through a majority of the morning into the early afternoon. There will be a lull in the action around the evening commute with an isolated shower possible. Temperatures will be the warmest in the morning ahead of a cold front with most of the area in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees but when the front slides through expect temperatures to fall to the low 60s by the evening commute.

Rain returns overnight and will last all day Tuesday, cloud cover and rain will keep temperatures from warming up above the middle 50s and in fact we’ll most likely stay steady through the day.

Rain will wrap up early Wednesday morning, clouds will begin to decrease but temperatures stay cool. Expect high temperatures on Wednesday to reach the upper 50s to low 60s.

More sun as we wrap up the work week with mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures on both Thursday and Friday, another round of isolated showers will be possible on Saturday but it doesn’t look like a wash out at the moment.