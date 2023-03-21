Columbus, GA (WRBL)- Another cold morning but changes are on the way! Plenty of sunshine for the first half of Tuesday, the second half will feature high to mid-level clouds. The big story will be the temperatures, finally warming up to the middle to upper 60s which is still below average but better than the last few days. We’ll have a breeze of about 15 mph but it will still be a pleasant day.

Warming up each day for the rest of the week, high pressure will remain in place Wednesday and Thursday keeping our forecast calm with sun and passing clouds. Temperatures will reach the middle 70s on Wednesday and low 80s by Thursday.

Warmest day of the week will come on Friday with highs in the middle 80s, some sun and a mix of clouds will be possible as we sit ahead of a cold front. This front will bring in rain and thunderstorms late Friday into Saturday morning, some storms may become strong, we are weather.