The weather is warm and dry with drought-like conditions

Warm and dry throughout the weekend before we track two more fronts. Cool mornings each day will lead to near the mid-’70s and possibly near-record high readings.

From the end of October until now we are headed in a low-end drought. We are averaging across the region a negative deficit of 3”. But year to date we are in a surplus that varies from 2”-10”.

In the extended forecast there are better opportunities to capture some measurable rainfall from two cold fronts. Monday afternoon and Wednesday but the only caveat will be how these front stall and weaken.

The air mass will cool down.