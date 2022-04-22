The sun will be deLIGHTful, with a rain-free weekend:

There is no change in this extended forecast and in fact, it appears to have nothing organized through Monday. Tuesday morning the slow-moving front drapes across the region, with little energy.

Tuesday we will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day, with a few showers and possibly a storm or two. Any measurable rainfall will be welcomed but again, this system looks to be sluggish.

Under this strong dome of high pressure in this extended forecast, get ready for some heat. Readings are going to rise into the mid to upper 80s before Tuesday afternoon’s storm system, which will bring more seasonal weather back into the region for next Wednesday.

There will not be anything organized or able to hold up after Tuesday. At this time we look good for the rest of April and into the first week of May, with no major set-up for Weather Aware Days.