COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Keep the umbrella close by again today, a few showers and a rumble of thunder will be possible. Clouds and showers will keep temperatures rather cool for this time of the year with most of the area in the low 80s to a few upper 70s.

Staying unsettled through the weekend thanks to a passing cold front, a few showers late Saturday afternoon into early Sunday morning. Highs on Saturday will reach the low 80s then rebounding into the middle 80s by Sunday afternoon as clouds begin to decrease.

Drying out with more sun next week as temperatures return to near average.