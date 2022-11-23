Columbus, GA (WRBL)-The forecast will remain mild with more of an active pattern. This mild air and rainfall in the forecast are from a southern U.S. pattern, without all the cooler weather.

There will be no frost for the upcoming days including our first week of December. We are tracking three storm systems and cold fronts that will capture enough moisture out of the Gulf of Mexico to bring good rain chances for the next several days.

Readings will reflect cooler lower to mid-60s for those rainy days and when the skies clear we can expect to enjoy those lower 70s for daytime high readings.