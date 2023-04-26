WEATHER AWARE: Thursday 1/Noon CT – 6/5CT

We are weather aware this afternoon through this evening, tracking two storm systems. This afternoon a few showers before isolated storms later this afternoon, with damaging wind and large hail.

Thursday after a brief break from the rain, another round of storms will move through Thursday evening. The primary threats tomorrow afternoon will be damaging winds and large hail, also isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Friday morning and into Friday afternoon, a few showers southeast of Columbus Friday afternoon but not severe. Remaining unsettled this weekend, with two rounds of storms moving through Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. Following this last round of storms Sunday morning, we will see more pleasant conditions next week.

Temperatures warm into the 80s by Saturday, before cooling back into the 70s Sunday afternoon. These pleasant readings will linger into the extended forecast.