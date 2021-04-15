Thursday: Chance for a few showers as temperatures remain in the 70s.

Only a few of us across the News 3 viewing area received rain on Wednesday and today will be the same. A few showers will be possible this morning between 7 AM and midday from Columbus and areas south. A few pockets of moderate rain are possible but today will not be a complete wash out.

Big cool down today through the weekend with highs today only in the low 70s and then into the upper 60s by Friday afternoon. Expect scattered showers through the day on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s.

The second half of the weekend looks better than the first, we’ll see more sun on Sunday and a tad bit warmer too. The sun will make a full come back as we start a new work week and temperatures will begin to warm back up into the 70s, nearing 80 by the middle of next week.