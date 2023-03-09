COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A series of fronts will keep our weather cool and unsettled as we end the week and through the weekend.

Clouds have moved back in, and a few passing showers will be possible through the morning, more scattered showers will move in off and on for Thursday afternoon.

A warm front will lift across the area on Friday morning, temperatures will rise, we’ll likely see highs in the low 70s as scattered showers continue for the morning commute and into the afternoon. A cold front will begin to push into the area by the late afternoon, which will allow for clearing and sun for Saturday.

Our next cold front moves in Sunday with rain and thunderstorms, cooler air arrives on Monday through the middle of next week.