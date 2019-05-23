7 Day Forecast

THURSDAY: Hot and dry, highs in the low to middle 90s.

Posted: May 23, 2019 05:30 AM EDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 05:30 AM EDT

TODAY: Very warm this morning then warming up this afternoon to the low to middle 90s, can't rule out an isolated shower mainly on the Alabama side but most will stay dry. HIGH: 94 degrees

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. LOW: 71 degrees

FRIDAY: Sunny and HOT. HIGH: 96 degrees

SATURDAY: Sunny and HOT. HIGH: 99 degrees

