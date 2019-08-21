THURSDAY: Low to mid 90s with an isolated storm

Through the rest of this week not much changing with temperatures in the low to mid 90s and afternoon isolated thunderstorms. By Friday our main attention will be on a cold front that will push into the region over the weekend.

This frontal system will aid shower development and also increase cloudy coverage over the weekend. Rain chances ramp up to scattered by Sunday into Monday as the cold front stalls out, which will likely occur across central Alabama and Georgia.

Afternoon highs during this period will be near to below average and a view areas primarily towards the north could see more cloud cover if a wedge develops, which at this time could be possible.

For rainfall since the beginning of the year we’ve received 30.22 inches which is just shy of our average by 1.23 inches. Since the beginning of June we have a surplus of 1.70 inches.