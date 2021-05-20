 

THURSDAY: More sun and dry as temperatures gradually warm up

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This may sound like a broken record, but our forecast will be pretty much copy and paste for the next 7 days. High pressure continues to influence our forecast and in fact it will get even stronger by the end of the weekend.

Sunny skies today through early next week with high temperatures in the 80s to end the week and then into the 90s by this weekend. Temperatures will warm up to the middle 90s starting Monday and lasting through the middle of next week, staying dry but a pop-up shower or storm will be possible on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

85° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 85° 61°

Friday

88° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 88° 61°

Saturday

89° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 89° 63°

Sunday

95° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 95° 66°

Monday

97° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 97° 68°

Tuesday

97° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 97° 71°

Wednesday

96° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 96° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

80°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

82°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

83°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

84°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

84°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

84°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

82°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

80°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

77°

9 PM
Clear
0%
77°

75°

10 PM
Clear
0%
75°

73°

11 PM
Clear
0%
73°

72°

12 AM
Clear
0%
72°

70°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
68°

67°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
67°

65°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
65°

64°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
64°

63°

6 AM
Clear
5%
63°

62°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
62°

65°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
65°

69°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
69°

73°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
73°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories