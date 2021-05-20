THURSDAY: More sun and dry as temperatures gradually warm up

This may sound like a broken record, but our forecast will be pretty much copy and paste for the next 7 days. High pressure continues to influence our forecast and in fact it will get even stronger by the end of the weekend.

Sunny skies today through early next week with high temperatures in the 80s to end the week and then into the 90s by this weekend. Temperatures will warm up to the middle 90s starting Monday and lasting through the middle of next week, staying dry but a pop-up shower or storm will be possible on Wednesday.