Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- After reaching the low 90s on Wednesday, we’ll be slightly cooler this afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Watch out for more rain and thunderstorms after 5 PM, one or two storms may become strong with wind and hail the primary threats. Seasonable with afternoon rain and storms to wrap up the work week but this brief cool down will end for the weekend.

Warm and muggy this weekend as we jump to the 90s on Saturday and Sunday, a few stray showers and storms will be possible during the evening but should end by sunset.

No major changes in our pattern into early next week so expect it to remain warm, muggy with late day storms through the middle of next week.