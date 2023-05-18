Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Thursday will remain unsettled with more showers and storms in the forecast. A few showers and sprinkles will be possible during the morning, most will stay dry and mild. Clouds will break apart by midday giving us a little bit of sun, this will aid in the development of pop-up storms producing heavy rain and gusty winds. The best chance for a stronger storm or two will likely stay to our northwest.

Friday looks to dry out with decreasing clouds and slightly cooler temperatures, expect some sunshine by the late afternoon and evening. Can’t rule out a stray shower or two but it looks as if this chance will remain on the low side.

Tracking a cold front on Saturday that will bring in rain and storms during the afternoon and into the evening, a few storms may become strong with hail and winds the primary threat.