Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-: The forecast will become unsettled as early as 1 PM Thursday through 9 PM.

Round #1: The 1-2 PM timeframe will be associated with discreet storms that will bring a threat of thunderstorms and the possibility of isolated tornadoes.

Round #2: The 3-9 PM timeframe across east central Alabama winds will be picking up along the squall line and will range from 20-30 mph.

Embedded across the physical squall line storms will rotate and there will be enough energy for severe thunderstorm winds and isolated tornadoes.