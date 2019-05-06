TODAY: Calm and mild, highs in the middle 80s Video

Great start to the week with sun and high clouds and temperatures in the middle 80s, we'll continue to see our temperatures warming up on Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s with a sun and high cloud mix.

Pop up storms return on Wednesday and will continue on Thursday and Friday afternoon, a front looks to stall out to our north by this weekend and this could give us a chance of showers and storms on Saturday and Sunday.

Expect temperatures to be 3-7 degrees above average this week.