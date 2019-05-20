TODAY: Isolated shower possible, staying warm this afternoon Video

TODAY: Mixture of sun and some clouds with a chance of a few isolated showers and thunderstorms, warm with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. HIGH: 90 degree

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and humid. LOW: 67 degrees

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and HOT, high temperatures in the low to middle 90s for most of the area. HIGH: 93

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and HOT. HIGH: 95