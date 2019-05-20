7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Isolated shower possible, staying warm this afternoon

By:

Posted: May 20, 2019 06:09 AM EDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 08:01 AM EDT

TODAY: Mixture of sun and some clouds with a chance of a few isolated showers and thunderstorms, warm with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. HIGH: 90 degree

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and humid. LOW: 67 degrees

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and HOT, high temperatures in the low to middle 90s for most of the area. HIGH: 93

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and HOT. HIGH: 95

