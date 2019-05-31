TODAY: Isolated showers possible this afternoon and evening but a nice weekend ahead
A weak cold front will move through this afternoon and evening increasing the chance for a few isolated showers. Temperatures behind the front won’t cool down all that much with our highs remaining in the low 90s, drier air however will set in. The weekend looks calm and hot with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and a few more clouds by Sunday.
Rain chances will remain low heading into next week with mostly sunny to partly cloudy on both Monday and Tuesday. A change in the pattern will increase rain chance on Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will remain in the low 90s
Georgia News
Georgia State Patrol keeping a watchful eye on roadways during Memorial Day travel period
The Georgia State Patrol says its troopers will be keeping a watchful eye on the state's crowded roadways this Memorial Day weekend.
Alabama News
Remembering Rod Bramblett, the Voice of Auburn
The Lee County Coroner has confirmed that Rod Bramblett, the Voice of Auburn, and his wife Paula both died in a traffic accident.
