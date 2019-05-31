7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Isolated showers possible this afternoon and evening but a nice weekend ahead

Posted: May 31, 2019 05:35 AM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 08:42 AM EDT

A weak cold front will move through this afternoon and evening increasing the chance for a few isolated showers. Temperatures behind the front won’t cool down all that much with our highs remaining in the low 90s, drier air however will set in. The weekend looks calm and hot with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and a few more clouds by Sunday.

Rain chances will remain low heading into next week with mostly sunny to partly cloudy on both Monday and Tuesday. A change in the pattern will increase rain chance on Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will remain in the low 90s

