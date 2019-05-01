TODAY: Pop up showers and storms possible this afternoon Video

The warm weather continues with temperatures reaching the middle to upper 80s, today we'll have a little more humidity and this along with daytime heating will cause a few thunderstorms to pop up. Not everyone will see a storm and by the time the sun goes down the storms will fizzle out.

Staying warm on Thursday with a isolated shower possible with the best chance northwest of the area, high temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

A few short disturbances will move through late Friday into the weekend, this will give us a chance of showers and storms on both Saturday and early Sunday morning.