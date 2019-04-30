TODAY: Reaching 90 degrees, above average temperatures will continue this week Video

If you like warm weather then this is the forecast for you, temperatures will continue to remain above average today and into the weekend.

TODAY: Reaching 90 degrees with a east wind around 10 mph, sunny skies with a few passing high clouds.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and mild with temperatures in the middle to upper 60s, winds out of the southeast around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of a few pop up showers and storms during the afternoon mainly in eastern Alabama, warm with highs in the upper 80s.