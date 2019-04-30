TODAY: Reaching 90 degrees, above average temperatures will continue this week
If you like warm weather then this is the forecast for you, temperatures will continue to remain above average today and into the weekend.
TODAY: Reaching 90 degrees with a east wind around 10 mph, sunny skies with a few passing high clouds.
TONIGHT: Clear skies and mild with temperatures in the middle to upper 60s, winds out of the southeast around 5 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Chance of a few pop up showers and storms during the afternoon mainly in eastern Alabama, warm with highs in the upper 80s.
Georgia News
Loggerhead sea turtle nesting season begins on Georgia coast
Rare loggerhead sea turtles are laying eggs along the Georgia coast.Read More »
New bridge open in Stewart County
The Georgia Department of Transportation has opened a new bridge in Stewart County up to traffic Wedensday afternoon.Read More »
Recall: Nearly 57 tons of ground beef for possible E coli
The federal government says a meat company in Georgia has recalled tons of ground beef for possible contamination with E. coli bacteria.Read More »
Alabama News
Retired Maj. Gen. Eldon A. Bargewell dies in East Alabama lawnmower accident
Former Delta Force Commander and retired Major General Eldon A. Bargewell has died, age 72, Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman confirmed.Read More »
Phenix City to hold interactive mural community art project on May 4
The East Alabama Chamber of Commerce has created a project for the city's community to "revive the arts in Phenix City and breathe new life into its entertainment district," to install an interactive mural by the Russell County Courthouse and facing the city's outdoor amphitheater and riverwalk on May 4.Read More »
Bill to protect VictoryLand bingo
A House committee recently heard arguments on a gaming bill, sponsored by Rep. Pebblin Warren, D-Tuskegee.Read More »