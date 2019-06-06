TODAY: Scattered showers possible, widespread rain this weekend
I hope you can find your umbrella because you are going to need it starting today into early next week.
Tropical moisture will continue to push in the area from the southwest and this will continue to increase our rainfall chances. This afternoon scattered showers and storms will be possible as temperatures sit in the low to middle 80s. We’ll see a break in the rain during late evening and overnight hours then more scattered showers will be possible for Friday morning and afternoon as highs sit in the low 80s.
Widespread rain likely on Saturday into early next week as the bulk of the gulf moisture moves in, expect rain fall totals to be around 2- 4 inches by the end of this event. Clouds and rain will keep our temperatures cool with highs only in the upper 70s to low to middle 80s from Friday into Tuesday afternoon.
