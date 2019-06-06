TODAY: Scattered showers possible, widespread rain this weekend Video

I hope you can find your umbrella because you are going to need it starting today into early next week.

Tropical moisture will continue to push in the area from the southwest and this will continue to increase our rainfall chances. This afternoon scattered showers and storms will be possible as temperatures sit in the low to middle 80s. We’ll see a break in the rain during late evening and overnight hours then more scattered showers will be possible for Friday morning and afternoon as highs sit in the low 80s.